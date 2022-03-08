News

Rotation Torque Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rotation Torque Sensor a device used for measuring the torque on a rotating system such as the tightening torque applied by continuous and impulse power tools.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotation Torque Sensors in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Rotation Torque Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rotation Torque Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dynamic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rotation Torque Sensors include A&D Company, HBM Test and Measurement, Futek, Interface Inc, Applied Measurements Ltd, ETH-messtechnik GmbH, Kyowa, Lorenz Messtechnik and Burster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rotation Torque Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Dynamic Type
  • Static Type

Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Marine
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Others

Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Rotation Torque Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Rotation Torque Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Rotation Torque Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Rotation Torque Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • A&D Company
  • HBM Test and Measurement
  • Futek
  • Interface Inc
  • Applied Measurements Ltd
  • ETH-messtechnik GmbH
  • Kyowa
  • Lorenz Messtechnik
  • Burster
  • Honeywell
  • Mountz
  • Scaime
  • Kistler Instrument Corp
  • TE Connectivity
  • Crane Electronics Ltd
  • HITEC Sensor Developments, Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotation Torque Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotation Torque Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotation Torque Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rotation Torque Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotation Torque Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotation Torque Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotation Torque Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotation Torque Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotation Torque Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotation Torque Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotation Torque Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotation Torque Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotation Torque Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotation Torque Sensors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotation Torque Sensors Companies

