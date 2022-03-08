Rotary Torque Transducers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rotary Torque Transducer a device used for measuring the torque on a rotating system such as the tightening torque applied by continuous and impulse power tools.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Torque Transducers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Rotary Torque Transducers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rotary Torque Transducers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dynamic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rotary Torque Transducers include A&D Company, HBM Test and Measurement, Futek, Interface Inc, Applied Measurements Ltd, ETH-messtechnik GmbH, Kyowa, Lorenz Messtechnik and Burster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rotary Torque Transducers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dynamic Type
- Static Type
Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Marine
- Industrial Machinery
- Others
Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rotary Torque Transducers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rotary Torque Transducers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rotary Torque Transducers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Rotary Torque Transducers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- A&D Company
- HBM Test and Measurement
- Futek
- Interface Inc
- Applied Measurements Ltd
- ETH-messtechnik GmbH
- Kyowa
- Lorenz Messtechnik
- Burster
- Honeywell
- Mountz
- Scaime
- Kistler Instrument Corp
- TE Connectivity
- Crane Electronics Ltd
- HITEC Sensor Developments, Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotary Torque Transducers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotary Torque Transducers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotary Torque Transducers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rotary Torque Transducers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotary Torque Transducers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotary Torque Transducers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotary Torque Transducers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotary Torque Transducers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotary Torque Transducers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotary Torque Transducers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotary Torque Transducers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotary Torque Transducers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Torque Transducers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotary Torque Transducers Companies
