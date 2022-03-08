NewsTechnology

China Thermoplastic Films Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thermoplastic Films

China Thermoplastic Films Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

China Thermoplastic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
  • Polycarbonate (PC)
  • PETG/Copolyester
  • Acrylic (PMMA)
  • Rigid and flexible PVC
  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
China Thermoplastic Films Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

China Thermoplastic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Packaging
  • Medical
  • Food & Beverage
  • Industrial
  • Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thermoplastic Films revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Films revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Films sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Films sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • RTP Company
  • Plastics International
  • Nihon Matai
  • Btech Corp
  • Covestro
  • SWM
  • VIctrex
  • Tuftane
  • Unoart

