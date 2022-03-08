News

Global Railcars Leasing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Railcars Leasing

Railcars Leasing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Railcars Leasing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Hopper Cars
  • Boxcars
  • Tank Cars
  • Flat Cars
  • Refrigerated Box Cars
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Petrochemical & Gases
  • Mining Products
  • Construction Goods
  • Agriculture and Forestry
  • Automotive & Components
  • Rail Products
  • Energy Equipment & Products
  • Others

By Company

  • GATX Corporation
  • Beacon Railcar Leasing
  • Touax Rail Limited
  • Chicago Freight Car Leasing
  • GLNX Corporation
  • Andersons Rail Group
  • SMBC Rail Services (American Railcar Leasing)
  • VTG Rail
  • CIT Group
  • Carmath
  • Icahn Enterprises (American Railcar Industries)
  • Infinity Rail
  • Progress Rail Services
  • Mitsui Rail Capital
  • Procor Limited

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Railcars Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hopper Cars
1.2.3 Boxcars
1.2.4 Tank Cars
1.2.5 Flat Cars
1.2.6 Refrigerated Box Cars
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Railcars Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petrochemical & Gases
1.3.3 Mining Products
1.3.4 Construction Goods
1.3.5 Agriculture and Forestry
1.3.6 Automotive & Components
1.3.7 Rail Products
1.3.8 Energy Equipment & Products
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Railcars Leasing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Railcars Leasing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Railcars Leasing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Railcars Leasing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Railcars Leasing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Railcars Leasing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Railcars Leasing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Railcars Leasing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Railcars Leasing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Railcars Leasing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Railcars Leasing Players by Revenue

