Torque Transducer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque Transducer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Torque Transducer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Torque Transducer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Torque Transducer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Torque Transducer market was valued at 11590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16790 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1 to 50 Nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Torque Transducer include ABB, Honeywell Sensing and Control, HBM Test and Measurement, ATI Industrial Automation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Interface Advanced Force Measurement, Crane Electronics, Kistler Holding and Sensor Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Torque Transducer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Torque Transducer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Transducer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1 to 50 Nm
- 101 to 500 Nm
- Less than 1 Nm
- 51 to 100 Nm
- 501 to 1000 Nm
- More than 1000 Nm
Global Torque Transducer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Transducer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electric Motors
- Reduction Gears and Gearbox
- Craft Shifts
- Clutches
- Propellers
- Engine
- Others
Global Torque Transducer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Transducer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Torque Transducer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Torque Transducer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Torque Transducer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Torque Transducer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABB
- Honeywell Sensing and Control
- HBM Test and Measurement
- ATI Industrial Automation
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology
- Interface Advanced Force Measurement
- Crane Electronics
- Kistler Holding
- Sensor Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Torque Transducer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Torque Transducer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Torque Transducer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Torque Transducer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Torque Transducer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Torque Transducer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Torque Transducer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Torque Transducer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Torque Transducer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Torque Transducer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Torque Transducer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Transducer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Torque Transducer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Transducer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Torque Transducer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Transducer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
