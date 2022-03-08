NewsTechnology

China Thermoplastic Polyester Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thermoplastic Polyester

China Thermoplastic Polyester Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • PET
  • PBT
  • PETP
China Thermoplastic Polyester Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Automotive Industry
  • Composites
  • Electronics
  • Industrial Products
  • Consumer Products

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • TORAY
  • DuPont
  • DSM
  • Toyobo
  • Taiwan Changchun
  • iangyin Hetron
  • Celanese
  • SK Chemicals
  • LG Chem
  • SABIC
  • Gromax Chemical
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • RadiciGroup
  • Kelong
  • Eastman
  • Sichuan Sunplas

