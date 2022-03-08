China Thermoplastic Polyester Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Thermoplastic Polyester
China Thermoplastic Polyester Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
China Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- PET
- PBT
- PETP
China Thermoplastic Polyester Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
China Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Automotive Industry
- Composites
- Electronics
- Industrial Products
- Consumer Products
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester sales share in China market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- TORAY
- DuPont
- DSM
- Toyobo
- Taiwan Changchun
- iangyin Hetron
- Celanese
- SK Chemicals
- LG Chem
- SABIC
- Gromax Chemical
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- RadiciGroup
- Kelong
- Eastman
- Sichuan Sunplas
