Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smartphone Integrated Circuits in global, including the following market information:

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smartphone Integrated Circuits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smartphone Integrated Circuits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dynamic Random Access Memory Chip(DRAM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smartphone Integrated Circuits include Mediatek, Intel, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics, Synaptic, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics, Broadcomm and STMicroelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smartphone Integrated Circuits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dynamic Random Access Memory Chip(DRAM)

Micro-Processor Unit (MPU)

Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory (EPROM)

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphones Multitasking

Smartphones Signals Received

Others

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smartphone Integrated Circuits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smartphone Integrated Circuits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smartphone Integrated Circuits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smartphone Integrated Circuits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mediatek

Intel

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Synaptic

Texas Instruments

Samsung Electronics

Broadcomm

STMicroelectronics

Infineon

Dialog Semiconductor

Fairchild Semiconductor

NXP

Skyworks Solutions

ST-Ericssion

Spreadtrum Communication

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Richtek Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smartphone Integrated Circuits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smartphone Integrated Circuits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smartphone Integrated Circuits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone Integrated Circuits Players in Global Market

