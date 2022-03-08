NewsTechnology

China Thiamethoxam Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thiamethoxam

China Thiamethoxam Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Thiamethoxam Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Cereals & Grains
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Others
China Thiamethoxam Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Thiamethoxam Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Bemisia
  • Hemileia & Perileucoptera & Saissetia
  • Bemisia & Sternechus
  • Diaphorina
  • Aphids
  • Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thiamethoxam revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thiamethoxam revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thiamethoxam sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Thiamethoxam sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Syngenta Crop Protection
  • United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)
  • Biostadt India
  • Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals
  • Rudong Zhongyi Chemical
  • Lianyungang Jindun Agrochemical
  • Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical
  • Jiangsu BVCO Chemical

