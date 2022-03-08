NewsTechnology

China Thickeners & Stabilizers Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thickeners & Stabilizers

China Thickeners & Stabilizers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Thickeners & Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Gelatin
  • Guar Gum
  • Agar
  • Synthetic Cellulose
  • Others
China Thickeners & Stabilizers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Thickeners & Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Fruit Juice
  • Solid Drink
  • Food

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thickeners & Stabilizers revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thickeners & Stabilizers revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thickeners & Stabilizers sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Thickeners & Stabilizers sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Naturex
  • Tate & Lyle
  • DuPont
  • Cargill
  • ADM
  • Nexira
  • Kerry
  • Ingredion
  • Ajinomoto Group
  • Tic Gums
  • Agro Gums
  • Polygal
  • Estelle
  • Riken Vitamin
  • CP Kelco
  • FIberstar
  • Avebe
  • Taiyo International
  • Palsgaard
  • Fuerst Day Lawson



Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

