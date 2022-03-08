NewsTechnology

China Thin Film Capacitor Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thin Film Capacitor

China Thin Film Capacitor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Thin Film Capacitor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Polyester Film Capacitors
  • Polypropylene Film Capacitors
  • Others
China Thin Film Capacitor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Thin Film Capacitor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Electronic
  • Home Appliance
  • Communication
  • Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thin Film Capacitor revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thin Film Capacitor revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thin Film Capacitor sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Thin Film Capacitor sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • TDK
  • VISHAY
  • ATC
  • KEMET Electronics
  • AVX
  • Rubycon
  • DuPont Teijin Films
  • WIMA
  • Inner Mongolia Yuan Hua
  • Aerovox
  • Xiamen Faratronic
  • STK
  • Jb Capacitors
  • ASC Capacitors
  • NIPPON CHEMI-CON
  • Hua Jung Components
  • Illinois Capacitor
  • Arizona Capacitors

