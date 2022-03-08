China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Thin Film Chip Resistors
China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
- 0.1% Tolerance
- 1% Tolerance
- Others
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/china-thin-film-chip-resistors-2021-2027-872
China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Instrumentation
- Medical Instruments
- Power Supply
- Electric Power Equipment
- Electronic Digital Products
- Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thin Film Chip Resistors revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thin Film Chip Resistors revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Thin Film Chip Resistors sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Thin Film Chip Resistors sales share in China market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)
- Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.
- KOA
- Panasonic
- Ralec Electronics Corp.
- Rohm Co., Ltd.
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd
- Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd.
- Uniohm
- Vishay
- Walsin Technology Corporation
- Yageo
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports