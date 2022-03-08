NewsTechnology

China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thin Film Chip Resistors

China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
  • 0.1% Tolerance
  • 1% Tolerance
  • Others
China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Instrumentation
  • Medical Instruments
  • Power Supply
  • Electric Power Equipment
  • Electronic Digital Products
  • Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thin Film Chip Resistors revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thin Film Chip Resistors revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thin Film Chip Resistors sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Thin Film Chip Resistors sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)
  • Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.
  • KOA
  • Panasonic
  • Ralec Electronics Corp.
  • Rohm Co., Ltd.
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics
  • Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd
  • Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Uniohm
  • Vishay
  • Walsin Technology Corporation
  • Yageo

