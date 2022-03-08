NewsWorld

China Thin Film Dryers Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thin Film Dryers

China Thin Film Dryers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

China Thin Film Dryers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Vertical Thin Film Dryers
  • Horizontal Thin Film Dryers
China Thin Film Dryers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

China Thin Film Dryers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Chemical Industry
  • Food and Beverages
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Dyes and Pigments
  • Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thin Film Dryers revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thin Film Dryers revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thin Film Dryers sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Thin Film Dryers sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH
  • GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)
  • LCI Corporation (Nederman Group)
  • VTA
  • Pfaudler
  • 3V Tech
  • Sulzer
  • Technoforce
  • Artisan Industries
  • Vobis, LLC
  • Chem Process Systems
  • Wuxi Lima Chemical Machinery
  • Wuxi Haiyuan Biochemical Equipment

