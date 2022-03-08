NewsTechnology
China Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Thin Film Evaporators
China Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Vertical Thin Film Evaporators
- Horizontal Thin Film Evaporators
China Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
China Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical Industry
- Food and Beverages
- Petrochemical Industry
- Textile Industry
- Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) sales share in China market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH
- GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)
- LCI Corporation (Nederman Group)
- VTA
- Pfaudler
- 3V Tech
- Sulzer
- Technoforce
- Hitachi
- Artisan Industries
- Vobis, LLC
- Chem Process Systems
- Wuxi Lima Chemical Machinery
- Wuxi Haiyuan Biochemical Equipment
- WuXi HeXiang Biochemistry Equipment
