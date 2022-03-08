NewsTechnology

China Thin Film Solar Panels Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thin Film Solar Panels

China Thin Film Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Amorphous Silicon(a-Si)
  • Cadmium Telluride(CdTe)
  • Copper Indium Gallium Selenide(CIS/CIGS)
  • Others

China Thin Film Solar Panels Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

China Thin Film Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Solar Power Station
  • Automotive
  • Buildings
  • Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thin Film Solar Panels revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thin Film Solar Panels revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Thin Film Solar Panels sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm)
  • Key companies Thin Film Solar Panels sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • First Solar
  • Sharp
  • Solar Frontier
  • Hanergy
  • ZSW
  • Sentech
  • Stion
  • CivicSolar
  • KANEKA Solar Energy
  • SoloPower
  • Solar-Facts
  • Flisom

