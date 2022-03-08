NewsTechnology

Automatic Gate System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Automatic Gate System

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Gate System in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Automatic Gate System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
  • Global Automatic Gate System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
  • Global top five Automatic Gate System companies in 2020 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

  • MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic Gate System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Gate System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Gate System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Keypad
  • Remote Control
  • Voice Recognition
  • Face Identification
  • Iris Scan
  • Telephone Access
  • Others

Global Automatic Gate System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Gate System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Residential
  • Transportation Hubs
  • Military
  • Industrial Use
  • Retails
  • Others

Global Automatic Gate System Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Gate System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Automatic Gate System revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Automatic Gate System revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Automatic Gate System sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Automatic Gate System sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Chamberlain Group
  • Nice
  • CAME BPT UK
  • Ditec Entrematic
  • King Gates
  • TiSO Group
  • Macs Automated Bollard Systems
  • Pilomat
  • Gandhi Automations
  • RIB Srl
  • FAAC Group
  • S M Dooromatics
  • Zhejiang Xianfeng Machinery

