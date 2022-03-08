NewsTechnology

Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
  • Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
  • Global top five Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics companies in 2020 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

  • MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Electrically Conductive Adhesives
  • Thermally Conductive Adhesives
  • UV-curing Adhesives
  • Others

Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Surface Mounting
  • Conformal Coating
  • Wire Tacking
  • Potting
  • Encapsulation
  • Others

Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 3M
  • BASF
  • Dow
  • Arkema
  • Evonik Industries
  • H.B.Fuller
  • Henkel
  • Sika
  • Huntsman
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Adhesives Research
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Dymax
  • Jowat SE
  • Avery Dennison
  • Hernon Manufacturing
  • Delo Industrie

