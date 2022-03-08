NewsTechnology

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
  • Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
  • Global top five Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) companies in 2020 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-acrylic-pressure-sensitive-adhesives-2021-2027-425

 

  • MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Water-based
  • Solvent-based
  • Hot Melt
  • Others

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Medical
  • Electronics
  • Packaging
  • Others

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Henkel
  • 3M
  • Dow
  • Arkema
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Ashland
  • Sika
  • Avery Dennison
  • Drytac
  • Huntsman
  • Franklin International
  • Adhesives Research
  • Nitto Denko

