Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) companies in 2020 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Others

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Electronics

Packaging

Others

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

3M

Dow

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Sika

Avery Dennison

Drytac

Huntsman

Franklin International

Adhesives Research

Nitto Denko

