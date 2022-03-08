Clutch Servos Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The clutch servo enables the driver to disengage and engage the clutch with minimum clutch pedal effort.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clutch Servos in global, including the following market information:

Global Clutch Servos Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Clutch Servos Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Clutch Servos companies in 2021 (%)

The global Clutch Servos market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stroke 60 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Clutch Servos include WABCO Holdings Inc, Knorr-Bremse AG, Haldex, ProVia, Gongzheng Auto Parts Factory and Zhuji Yuji Machinery Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Clutch Servos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clutch Servos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Clutch Servos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stroke 60

Stroke 70

Stroke 80

Others

Global Clutch Servos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Clutch Servos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Clutch Servos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Clutch Servos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Clutch Servos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Clutch Servos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Clutch Servos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Clutch Servos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WABCO Holdings Inc

Knorr-Bremse AG

Haldex

ProVia

Gongzheng Auto Parts Factory

Zhuji Yuji Machinery Co

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Clutch Servos Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Clutch Servos Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Clutch Servos Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Clutch Servos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Clutch Servos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Clutch Servos Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Clutch Servos Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Clutch Servos Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Clutch Servos Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Clutch Servos Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Clutch Servos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clutch Servos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Clutch Servos Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clutch Servos Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clutch Servos Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clutch Servos Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Clutch Servos Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Stroke 60

4.1.3 Stroke 70

