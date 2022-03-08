Electric Vehicle Relays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Relays in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Vehicle Relays companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Vehicle Relays market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plug-in Relay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Relays include DENSO CORPORATION, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Mouser Electronics, Delphi Automotive, OMRON Corporation, YMtech, American Zettler and Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Vehicle Relays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plug-in Relay

PCB Relay

Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PHEVs

BEVs

Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Vehicle Relays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Relays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Relays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Relays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DENSO CORPORATION

Panasonic

Fujitsu

Mouser Electronics

Delphi Automotive

OMRON Corporation

YMtech

American Zettler

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic

Shanghai Hugong Auto-Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Vehicle Relays Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Vehicle Relays Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Relays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Relays Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Vehicle Relays Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Vehicle Relays Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Relays Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Relays Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Relays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Vehicle Relays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Relays Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Vehicle Relays Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Vehicle Relays Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Vehicle Relays Companies

4 Sights by Product

