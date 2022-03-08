Steering Column System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steering Column System
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steering Column System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Steering Column System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Steering Column System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Steering Column System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steering Column System market was valued at 15850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17930 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Adjustable Steering Columns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steering Column System include Bosch, Thyssen Krupp, Nexteer, NSK, Mando, Fuji Kiko, Yamada, Henglong and Namyang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steering Column System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steering Column System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Column System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-Adjustable Steering Columns
- Manually Adjustable Steering Columns
- Electrically Adjustable Steering Columns
Global Steering Column System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Column System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural Vehicles
- Passenger Cars
- Engineering Vehicles
- Others
Global Steering Column System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Column System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Steering Column System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Steering Column System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Steering Column System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Steering Column System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Thyssen Krupp
- Nexteer
- NSK
- Mando
- Fuji Kiko
- Yamada
- Henglong
- Namyang
- Sanli
- Pailton Engineering
- TRW Auto motives
- Kostal of America
- Denso
- Continental
- Delphi Automotive
- Schaeffler
- Marimba Auto
- Oetiker
- Coram Group
- Mando Halla Company
- C.O.B.O International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steering Column System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steering Column System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steering Column System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steering Column System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steering Column System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steering Column System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steering Column System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steering Column System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steering Column System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steering Column System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steering Column System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steering Column System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steering Column System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steering Column System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steering Column System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steering Column System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
