Automotive Sideshaft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Sideshaft in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Sideshaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Sideshaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Sideshaft companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Sideshaft market was valued at 6239.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8599.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hollow Sideshafts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Sideshaft include American Axle & Manufacturing, Dana, GKN, Gestamp, Hyundai Wia Corporation, IFA Rotorion, Jtekt Corporation, Meritor and Showa Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Sideshaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Sideshaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Sideshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hollow Sideshafts

Rigid Sideshafts

Global Automotive Sideshaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Sideshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Sideshaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Sideshaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Sideshaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Sideshaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Sideshaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Sideshaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Axle & Manufacturing

Dana

GKN

Gestamp

Hyundai Wia Corporation

IFA Rotorion

Jtekt Corporation

Meritor

Showa Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen

Kingtime Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Sideshaft Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Sideshaft Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Sideshaft Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Sideshaft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Sideshaft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Sideshaft Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Sideshaft Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Sideshaft Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Sideshaft Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Sideshaft Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Sideshaft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Sideshaft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Sideshaft Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Sideshaft Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Sideshaft Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Sideshaft Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

