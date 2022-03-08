Electric Lift Trucks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Lift Trucks
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Lift Trucks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Lift Trucks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Lift Trucks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Lift Trucks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Lift Trucks market was valued at 17620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Three Fork Electric Lift Trucks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Lift Trucks include Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Crown Equipment, Hyster-Yale, Anhui Heli, Hangcha and Clark Material Handling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Lift Trucks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Lift Trucks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Lift Trucks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Three Fork Electric Lift Trucks
- Four Fork Electric Lift Trucks
- Others
Global Electric Lift Trucks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Lift Trucks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Factories
- Warehouses
- Stations
- Ports
- Airports
Global Electric Lift Trucks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Lift Trucks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Lift Trucks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Lift Trucks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Lift Trucks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Lift Trucks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toyota
- Kion
- Jungheinrich
- Mitsubishi Logisnext
- Crown Equipment
- Hyster-Yale
- Anhui Heli
- Hangcha
- Clark Material Handling
- Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle
- Komatsu
- Lonking
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- EP Equipment
- Manitou
- Paletrans Equipment
- Combilift
- Hubtex Maschinenbau
- Godrej & Boyce
- Paletrans
- Sroka Inc.
- Raymond
- RICO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Lift Trucks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Lift Trucks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Lift Trucks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Lift Trucks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Lift Trucks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Lift Trucks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Lift Trucks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Lift Trucks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Lift Trucks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Lift Trucks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Lift Trucks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Lift Trucks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Lift Trucks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Lift Trucks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Lift Trucks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Lift Trucks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
