Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ECU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) include Geberit AG, ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC., Beijing Chichuangda Pneumatic Shock Absorber Co., Ltd., Wuxi Qianzhou Pneumatic Shock Absorption Devices Co.,Ltd., Meritor Wabco, Zoro, Vibco, ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEMS LIMITED and Wabco Holdings Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ECU

Solenoid Modulartor Valve

Wheel Speed Sensor

Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Geberit AG

ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.

Beijing Chichuangda Pneumatic Shock Absorber Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Qianzhou Pneumatic Shock Absorption Devices Co.,Ltd.

Meritor Wabco

Zoro

Vibco

ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEMS LIMITED

Wabco Holdings Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P

