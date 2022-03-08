Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ECU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) include Geberit AG, ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC., Beijing Chichuangda Pneumatic Shock Absorber Co., Ltd., Wuxi Qianzhou Pneumatic Shock Absorption Devices Co.,Ltd., Meritor Wabco, Zoro, Vibco, ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEMS LIMITED and Wabco Holdings Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ECU
- Solenoid Modulartor Valve
- Wheel Speed Sensor
Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Geberit AG
- ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.
- Beijing Chichuangda Pneumatic Shock Absorber Co., Ltd.
- Wuxi Qianzhou Pneumatic Shock Absorption Devices Co.,Ltd.
- Meritor Wabco
- Zoro
- Vibco
- ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEMS LIMITED
- Wabco Holdings Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pneumatic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3
