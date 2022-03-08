Automotive Wiper Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Wiper Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Wiper Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Wiper Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bone Wiper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Wiper Systems include Bosch, DENSO, DOGA, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), TRICO, Valeo, Mitsuba, WEXCO and AM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Wiper Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bone Wiper

Boneless Wiper

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Wiper Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Wiper Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Wiper Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Wiper Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

DENSO

DOGA

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

TRICO

Valeo

Mitsuba

WEXCO

AM

Hepworth



SYNDICATE

Screen Wiper Solutions

Matador

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Wiper Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Wiper Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Wiper Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Wiper Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Wiper Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Wiper Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Wiper Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Wiper Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Wiper Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Wiper Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Wiper Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Wiper Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Wiper Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Wiper Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Wiper Systems Companies

