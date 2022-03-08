Automotive Sway Bars Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Sway Bars in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Sway Bars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Sway Bars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Sway Bars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Sway Bars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Sway Bars include ZF Group, CARROSSER, ADDCO, Sikky, Hellwig, Tanabe, Megan Racing, NISMO and TSL Turton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Sway Bars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Sway Bars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Sway Bars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active

Physical

Global Automotive Sway Bars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Sway Bars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Sway Bars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Sway Bars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Sway Bars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Sway Bars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Sway Bars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Sway Bars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZF Group

CARROSSER

ADDCO

Sikky

Hellwig

Tanabe

Megan Racing

NISMO

TSL Turton

Whiteline

Steeda Autosports

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Sway Bars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Sway Bars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Sway Bars Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Sway Bars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Sway Bars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Sway Bars Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Sway Bars Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Sway Bars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Sway Bars Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Sway Bars Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Sway Bars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Sway Bars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Sway Bars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Sway Bars Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Sway Bars Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Sway Bars Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

