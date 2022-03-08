Automotive Trailers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Trailers in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Trailers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Trailers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Trailers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Trailers market was valued at 28560 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Axle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Trailers include Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Big Tex Trailers, Aluma, Brian James Trailers Limited, Miller Industries Inc., Kgel Trailer GmbH & Co., Bckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, Dennison Trailers Ltd and Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Trailers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Trailers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Trailers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Axle

Tandem Axle

Global Automotive Trailers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Trailers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Trailers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Trailers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Trailers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Trailers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Trailers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Trailers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Big Tex Trailers

Aluma

Brian James Trailers Limited

Miller Industries Inc.

Kgel Trailer GmbH & Co.

Bckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

Dennison Trailers Ltd

Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd

Great Dane

HYUNDAI Translead

Wabash National Corporation

ANG Industries Limited

Pace American

Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Ltd.

MAXXD Trailers

York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte Ltd.

Humbaur GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Trailers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Trailers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Trailers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Trailers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Trailers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Trailers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Trailers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Trailers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Trailers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Trailers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Trailers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Trailers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Trailers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Trailers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Trailers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Trailers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive Tr

