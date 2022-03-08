News

Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diesel Particulate Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter include Tenneco, Delphi, Freudenberg, Denso, IBIDEN, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, Weifu and Donaldson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diesel Particulate Filter
  • Cordierite Diesel Particulate Filter

Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Light CVs
  • Truck
  • Others

Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Tenneco
  • Delphi
  • Freudenberg
  • Denso
  • IBIDEN
  • Faurecia
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Weifu
  • Donaldson
  • SPMC
  • MANN+HUMMEL
  • EEC
  • NGK Insulators
  • Eberspacher
  • HUSS
  • Hug Engineering
  • Dinex
  • ESW Group
  • Eminox
  • Bosal
  • HJS Emission Technology
  • Pirelli
  • Huangdi
  • Sinocat
  • Corning

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Diesel Particulate Filter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie

Tags
