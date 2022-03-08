OE Fuel Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oe fuel pump is one of the basic components of the fuel injection system of electronic injection vehicles, which can guarantee the fuel supply.

This report contains market size and forecasts of OE Fuel Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global OE Fuel Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global OE Fuel Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five OE Fuel Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global OE Fuel Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Fuel Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of OE Fuel Pump include VDO, General Motors (AC Delco), Walbro, Bosch, Spectra Premium, Toyota (Denso) and Flo tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the OE Fuel Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global OE Fuel Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OE Fuel Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Fuel Pump

Electric Fuel Pump

Turbo Pump

Others

Global OE Fuel Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OE Fuel Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Global OE Fuel Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OE Fuel Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies OE Fuel Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies OE Fuel Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies OE Fuel Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies OE Fuel Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VDO

General Motors (AC Delco)

Walbro

Bosch

Spectra Premium

Toyota (Denso)

Flo tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OE Fuel Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global OE Fuel Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global OE Fuel Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 Global OE Fuel Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global OE Fuel Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global OE Fuel Pump Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OE Fuel Pump Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global OE Fuel Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global OE Fuel Pump Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global OE Fuel Pump Sales by Companies

3.5 Global OE Fuel Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OE Fuel Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers OE Fuel Pump Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OE Fuel Pump Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 OE Fuel Pump Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 OE Fuel Pump Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global OE Fuel Pump Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Mechanical Fuel Pump

4.1.3 Electric Fuel Pump

