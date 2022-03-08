Road Traffic Signs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Road Traffic Signs
Traffic signs or road signs are signs erected at the side of or above roads to give instructions or provide information to road users. The earliest signs were simple wooden or stone milestones. Later, signs with directional arms were introduced, for example, the fingerposts in the United Kingdom and their wooden counterparts in Saxony.
With traffic volumes increasing since the 1930s, many countries have adopted pictorial signs or otherwise simplified and standardized their signs to overcome language barriers, and enhance traffic safety. Such pictorial signs use symbols (often silhouettes) in place of words and are usually based on international protocols. Such signs were first developed in Europe, and have been adopted by most countries to varying degrees.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Traffic Signs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Road Traffic Signs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Road Traffic Signs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Road Traffic Signs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Road Traffic Signs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 2 Sqm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Road Traffic Signs include USA Traffic Signs, Swarco Traffic, Novelis, McCain, 3M, Lacroix Group, Traffic Signs NZ, Rennicks and Traffic Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Road Traffic Signs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Road Traffic Signs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Road Traffic Signs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Above 2 Sqm
- Between 1-2 Sqm
- Below 1 Sqm
Global Road Traffic Signs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Road Traffic Signs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Guide & Direction Signs
- Warning Signs
- Regulatory Signs
- Others
Global Road Traffic Signs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Road Traffic Signs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Road Traffic Signs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Road Traffic Signs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Road Traffic Signs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Road Traffic Signs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- USA Traffic Signs
- Swarco Traffic
- Novelis
- McCain
- 3M
- Lacroix Group
- Traffic Signs NZ
- Rennicks
- Traffic Tech
- William Smith
- RAI Products
- Segnaletica
- Elderlee
- Traffic Signs & Safety
- Lyle Signs
- Feiyao Jiao Tong
- Haowei Traffic
- Schwab Label Factory
- Shanghai Luhao
- Changeda Traffic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Road Traffic Signs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Road Traffic Signs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Road Traffic Signs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Road Traffic Signs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Road Traffic Signs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Road Traffic Signs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Road Traffic Signs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Road Traffic Signs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Road Traffic Signs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Road Traffic Signs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Road Traffic Signs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Traffic Signs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Traffic Signs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Traffic Signs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Traffic Signs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Traffic Signs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Road Traffic Signs Market Siz
