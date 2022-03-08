Road Traffic Signs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Traffic signs or road signs are signs erected at the side of or above roads to give instructions or provide information to road users. The earliest signs were simple wooden or stone milestones. Later, signs with directional arms were introduced, for example, the fingerposts in the United Kingdom and their wooden counterparts in Saxony.

With traffic volumes increasing since the 1930s, many countries have adopted pictorial signs or otherwise simplified and standardized their signs to overcome language barriers, and enhance traffic safety. Such pictorial signs use symbols (often silhouettes) in place of words and are usually based on international protocols. Such signs were first developed in Europe, and have been adopted by most countries to varying degrees.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6925091/global-road-traffic-signs-forecast-2022-2028-82

This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Traffic Signs in global, including the following market information:

Global Road Traffic Signs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Road Traffic Signs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Road Traffic Signs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Road Traffic Signs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 2 Sqm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Road Traffic Signs include USA Traffic Signs, Swarco Traffic, Novelis, McCain, 3M, Lacroix Group, Traffic Signs NZ, Rennicks and Traffic Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Road Traffic Signs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Road Traffic Signs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Traffic Signs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 2 Sqm

Between 1-2 Sqm

Below 1 Sqm

Global Road Traffic Signs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Traffic Signs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Guide & Direction Signs

Warning Signs

Regulatory Signs

Others

Global Road Traffic Signs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Traffic Signs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Road Traffic Signs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Road Traffic Signs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Road Traffic Signs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Road Traffic Signs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

USA Traffic Signs

Swarco Traffic

Novelis

McCain

3M

Lacroix Group

Traffic Signs NZ

Rennicks

Traffic Tech

William Smith

RAI Products

Segnaletica

Elderlee

Traffic Signs & Safety

Lyle Signs

Feiyao Jiao Tong

Haowei Traffic

Schwab Label Factory

Shanghai Luhao

Changeda Traffic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-road-traffic-signs-forecast-2022-2028-82-6925091

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Road Traffic Signs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Road Traffic Signs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Road Traffic Signs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Road Traffic Signs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Road Traffic Signs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Road Traffic Signs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Road Traffic Signs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Road Traffic Signs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Road Traffic Signs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Road Traffic Signs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Road Traffic Signs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Traffic Signs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Traffic Signs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Traffic Signs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Traffic Signs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Traffic Signs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Road Traffic Signs Market Siz

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Traffic and Road Signs Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Traffic and Road Signs Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Traffic and Road Signs Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Road Traffic Signs Market Insights, Forecast to 2027