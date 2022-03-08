Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aircraft Ground-Handling System
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Ground-Handling System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Aircraft Ground-Handling System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Ground-Handling System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Ground-Handling System include Alvest, JBT, Textron, Mallaghan, Tronair, Charlatte America, DOLL Fahrzeugbau, ADELTE Group and avro GSE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aircraft Ground-Handling System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Conventional System
- Electrical and Hybrid System
Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Civil Aviation
- Military Aviation
Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aircraft Ground-Handling System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aircraft Ground-Handling System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aircraft Ground-Handling System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Aircraft Ground-Handling System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alvest
- JBT
- Textron
- Mallaghan
- Tronair
- Charlatte America
- DOLL Fahrzeugbau
- ADELTE Group
- avro GSE
- MAK Controls
- COBUS Industries
- Harlan Global Manufacturing
- LAS-1
- Rucker Equipamentos Industriais
- SkyMark Refuelers
- Sphera
- BEUMER Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Ground-Handling System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Ground-Handling System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Ground-Handling System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Ground-Handling System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Ground-Handling
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Aircraft Ground-handling System Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Aircraft Ground-handling System Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global and Japan Aircraft Ground-handling System Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Aircraft Ground-handling System Market Research Report 2021-2025