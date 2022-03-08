Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Ground-Handling System in global, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aircraft Ground-Handling System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aircraft Ground-Handling System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Ground-Handling System include Alvest, JBT, Textron, Mallaghan, Tronair, Charlatte America, DOLL Fahrzeugbau, ADELTE Group and avro GSE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aircraft Ground-Handling System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional System

Electrical and Hybrid System

Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aircraft Ground-Handling System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aircraft Ground-Handling System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aircraft Ground-Handling System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aircraft Ground-Handling System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alvest

JBT

Textron

Mallaghan

Tronair

Charlatte America

DOLL Fahrzeugbau

ADELTE Group

avro GSE

MAK Controls

COBUS Industries

Harlan Global Manufacturing

LAS-1

Rucker Equipamentos Industriais

SkyMark Refuelers

Sphera

BEUMER Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aircraft Ground-Handling System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aircraft Ground-Handling System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Ground-Handling System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Ground-Handling System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Ground-Handling System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Ground-Handling

