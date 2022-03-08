Refueling Aircrafts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refueling Aircrafts in global, including the following market information:
- Global Refueling Aircrafts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Refueling Aircrafts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Refueling Aircrafts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refueling Aircrafts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
7000-25,000 Liter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refueling Aircrafts include Lockheed Martin, Refuel International, Cobham Plc., Fluid Transfer International, General Electric Aviation systems, Garsite LLC, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group and Eaton Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refueling Aircrafts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refueling Aircrafts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refueling Aircrafts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 7000-25,000 Liter
- 25,001-50,000 Liter
Global Refueling Aircrafts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refueling Aircrafts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Airplane
- Military Airplane
- Helicopters
Global Refueling Aircrafts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refueling Aircrafts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Refueling Aircrafts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Refueling Aircrafts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Refueling Aircrafts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Refueling Aircrafts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lockheed Martin
- Refuel International
- Cobham Plc.
- Fluid Transfer International
- General Electric Aviation systems, Garsite LLC
- Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group
- Eaton Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refueling Aircrafts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refueling Aircrafts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refueling Aircrafts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refueling Aircrafts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refueling Aircrafts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refueling Aircrafts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refueling Aircrafts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refueling Aircrafts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refueling Aircrafts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refueling Aircrafts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refueling Aircrafts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refueling Aircrafts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refueling Aircrafts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refueling Aircrafts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refueling Aircrafts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refueling Aircrafts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Refueling Air
