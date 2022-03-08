Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Side Window Sunshades in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Side Window Sunshades companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Side Window Sunshades market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roller Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Side Window Sunshades include Honda, Audi, BMW, Acura, Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Volvo and Nissan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Side Window Sunshades manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Roller
- Suction-Cup
Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Side Window Sunshades revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Side Window Sunshades revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Side Window Sunshades sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Side Window Sunshades sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honda
- Audi
- BMW
- Acura
- Toyota
- Lexus
- Ford
- Volvo
- Nissan
- Intro-Tech automotive Inc.
- Protrim Inc.
- Kassa Inc.
- Eclipse sunshade.
- WeatherTech
- Citroen
- Hauck
- Brica
- Car Shades
- Window Sox
- X-Shade
- Dreambaby
- EZ-Bugz/EZ-Cling
- Automotive OEMs (In-Built Shades)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Side Window Sunshades Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Side Window Sunshades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Side Window Sunshades Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Side Window Sunshades Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Side Window Sunshades Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive
