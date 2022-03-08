Electric Taxi Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Taxi in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Taxi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Taxi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Taxi companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Taxi market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compact Electric Taxi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Taxi include BYD Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Tesla Motors Inc., LEVC, Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Motor Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. and BMW AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Taxi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Taxi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compact Electric Taxi

Sedan Electric Taxi

SUV Electric Taxi

Global Electric Taxi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Taxi Company

Luxury Customized Taxi Company

Others

Global Electric Taxi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Taxi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Taxi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Taxi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Taxi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Taxi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BYD Motor Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

Tesla Motors Inc.

LEVC

Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motor Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.

BMW AG

Fiat Group

General Motors Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Volkswagen Group.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Taxi Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Taxi Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Taxi Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Taxi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Taxi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Taxi Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Taxi Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Taxi Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Taxi Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Taxi Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Taxi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Taxi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Taxi Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Taxi Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Taxi Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Taxi Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Taxi Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Compact Electric Taxi

4.1.3 Sedan Elec

