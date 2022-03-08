Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Vehicle Power Electronics
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Power Electronics in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Vehicle Power Electronics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inverters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Power Electronics include Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, SEMIKRON, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Texas Instruments and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Vehicle Power Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Inverters
- Converters
- Charger
Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electric Vehicle
- Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle
- Others
Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Vehicle Power Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Vehicle Power Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Vehicle Power Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Vehicle Power Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Infineon Technologies
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Fuji Electric
- SEMIKRON
- ON Semiconductor
- Renesas Electronics
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Texas Instruments
- Toshiba
- Stmicroelectronics
- NXP Semiconductors
- Microchip Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
