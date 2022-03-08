Acrylic Lenses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Acrylic Lenses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monofocal IOLs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Lenses include Alcon (Novartis AG), Aurolab, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EyeKon Medical Inc. and HOYA Surgical Optics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Lenses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Lenses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylic Lenses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monofocal IOLs

Premium IOLs

Global Acrylic Lenses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylic Lenses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cataract Surgery

Refractive Lens Exchange Surgery

Trauma Surgery

Global Acrylic Lenses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylic Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Lenses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Lenses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Lenses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Acrylic Lenses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcon (Novartis AG)

Aurolab

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

EyeKon Medical Inc.

HOYA Surgical Optics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Lenses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Lenses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Lenses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Lenses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Lenses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Lenses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Lenses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Lenses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Lenses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Lenses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Lenses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Lenses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Lenses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Lenses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Lenses Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Lenses Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylic Lenses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Monofocal IOLs

