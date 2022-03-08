Advanced Automotive Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Advanced Automotive Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Engineered plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Automotive Materials include National Steel, DowDuPont, A. Schulman, Norsk Hydro, ThyssenKrupp AG, ArcelorMittal S.A., AK Steel, General Electric and Bayer AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Automotive Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Engineered plastics

Composites

Metals

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs)

Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior

Exterior

Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Automotive Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Automotive Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Advanced Automotive Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Advanced Automotive Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

National Steel

DowDuPont

A. Schulman

Norsk Hydro

ThyssenKrupp AG

ArcelorMittal S.A.

AK Steel

General Electric

Bayer AG

Alcoa

Johnson Matthey

Toray Industries Inc

Novelis Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Automotive Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Automotive Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Automotive Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Automotive Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Automotive Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Automotive Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced Automotive Materials Companies

