Electronic Watches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Watches in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Watches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Watches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electronic Watches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Watches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Digital Quartz Watch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Watches include Casio, SEIKO, XONIX, SWEDA, PASNEW, TIME100, SUUNTO, Rossini and BERNY. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Watches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Watches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Watches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Electronic Watches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Watches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Children

Global Electronic Watches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Watches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Watches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Watches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Watches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electronic Watches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Casio

SEIKO

XONIX

SWEDA

PASNEW

TIME100

SUUNTO

Rossini

BERNY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Watches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Watches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Watches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Watches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Watches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Watches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Watches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Watches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Watches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Watches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Watches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Watches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Watches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Watches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Watches Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Watches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

