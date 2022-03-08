Agricultural Disinfectant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Agricultural Disinfectant market was valued at 2154.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2744.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Disinfectant include Nufarm Limited, Entaco Nv, Chemours Company, Zoetis, DowDuPont, Neogen Corporation, Shijiazhuang Jiuding Animal Pharmaceutical, Fink Tec Gmbh and Thymox Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Disinfectant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powders
- Liquids
Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural Farms
- Livestock Farms
Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agricultural Disinfectant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agricultural Disinfectant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Agricultural Disinfectant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Agricultural Disinfectant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nufarm Limited
- Entaco Nv
- Chemours Company
- Zoetis
- DowDuPont
- Neogen Corporation
- Shijiazhuang Jiuding Animal Pharmaceutical
- Fink Tec Gmbh
- Thymox Technology
- Stepan
- Quat-Chem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Disinfectant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Disinfectant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Disinfectant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Disinfectant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Disinfectant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Disinfectant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Disinfectant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural Disinfectant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural Disinfectant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Disinfectant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Disinfectant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Disinfectant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Disinfectant Companies
