Scintillation Camera Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scintillation Camera in global, including the following market information:

Global Scintillation Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Scintillation Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Scintillation Camera companies in 2021 (%)

The global Scintillation Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Head Scintillation Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Scintillation Camera include GE, Philips, Siemens, Digirad, Mediso, MIE, DDD Diagnostic, Dilon Technologies and Gamma Medica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Scintillation Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Scintillation Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Scintillation Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Head Scintillation Camera

Double-Headed Scintillation Camera

Multi-Headed Scintillation Camera

Global Scintillation Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Scintillation Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Development

Nuclear Medical Imaging

Global Scintillation Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Scintillation Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Scintillation Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Scintillation Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Scintillation Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Scintillation Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Digirad

Mediso

MIE

DDD Diagnostic

Dilon Technologies

Gamma Medica

Capintec

Beijing Hamamatsu

Basda

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Scintillation Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Scintillation Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Scintillation Camera Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Scintillation Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Scintillation Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Scintillation Camera Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Scintillation Camera Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Scintillation Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Scintillation Camera Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Scintillation Camera Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Scintillation Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scintillation Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Scintillation Camera Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scintillation Camera Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scintillation Camera Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scintillation Camera Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

