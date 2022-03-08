Air Bubble Bags Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Air Bubble Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Bubble Bags include Amcor Limited, Amcor, Berry, Sealed Air Corporation, Wipak Group, Mondi Group, Wenzhou Chuangjia Packing Material Co., Ltd., Dongguan OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Cangnan Kanghui Packaging Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Bubble Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Bubble Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air Bubble Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small

Medium

Large

Global Air Bubble Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air Bubble Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Storage

Global Air Bubble Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air Bubble Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Bubble Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Bubble Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Bubble Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Air Bubble Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor Limited

Amcor

Berry

Sealed Air Corporation

Wipak Group

Mondi Group

Wenzhou Chuangjia Packing Material Co., Ltd.

Dongguan OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Cangnan Kanghui Packaging Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Rishanhong Plastic Packaging Products Co., Ltd

