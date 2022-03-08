Wi-Fi Chipset Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wi-Fi Chipset in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Wi-Fi Chipset companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wi-Fi Chipset market was valued at 19350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
802.11n WIFI Chipsets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wi-Fi Chipset include Broadcom, Qualcomm Atheros, MediaTek, Intel, Marvell, Texas Instruments, Realtek, Quantenna Communications and Cypress Semiconductor and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wi-Fi Chipset manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 802.11n WIFI Chipsets
- 802.11ac WIFI Chipsets
- 802.11ad WIFI Chipsets
- Others
Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Computer
- Smart Home Devices
- Mobile Phone
- Others
Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wi-Fi Chipset revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wi-Fi Chipset revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wi-Fi Chipset sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Wi-Fi Chipset sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Broadcom
- Qualcomm Atheros
- MediaTek
- Intel
- Marvell
- Texas Instruments
- Realtek
- Quantenna Communications
- Cypress Semiconductor
- Microchip
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wi-Fi Chipset Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wi-Fi Chipset Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wi-Fi Chipset Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wi-Fi Chipset Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wi-Fi Chipset Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wi-Fi Chipset Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wi-Fi Chipset Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 802.11n WIFI Chipsets
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Deep Learning Chipset Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Baseband Chipset Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Multi-mode Chipset Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027