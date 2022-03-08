Alginic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Alginic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Alginate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alginic Acid include KIMICA Corporation, SNAP Natural & Alginate Products, Cargill Incorporated, IRO Alginate, Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd, Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd., Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co, Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd and Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alginic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alginic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alginic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sodium Alginate
- Potassium Alginate
- Calcium Alginate
Global Alginic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alginic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
Global Alginic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alginic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alginic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alginic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alginic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Alginic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KIMICA Corporation
- SNAP Natural & Alginate Products
- Cargill Incorporated
- IRO Alginate
- Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd
- Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd.
- Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co
- Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd
- Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd.
- Protan AS
- Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alginic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alginic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alginic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alginic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alginic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alginic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alginic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alginic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alginic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alginic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alginic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alginic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alginic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alginic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alginic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alginic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alginic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sodium Alginate
4.1.3 Potassium Alginate
