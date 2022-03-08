Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electronic Nose (E-Nose) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) market was valued at 48 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 84 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MOS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) include Alpha MOS, Airsense, Odotech, Sensigent, Electronic Sensor Technology, Brechbuehler, Scensive Technology and The Enose Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Nose (E-Nose) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MOS

CP

QCM

Others

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Process and Production Departments

Environmental Monitoring

Health and Security

Others

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Nose (E-Nose) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Nose (E-Nose) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Nose (E-Nose) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electronic Nose (E-Nose) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpha MOS

Airsense

Odotech

Sensigent

Electronic Sensor Technology

Brechbuehler

Scensive Technology

The Enose Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Companies

