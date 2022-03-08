Alternative Sweetener Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Alternative Sweetener market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low-intensity Sweetener (LIS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alternative Sweetener include GLG Life Tech Corp., Cargill Incorporated, Naturex, Pure Circle Archer Daniels Midland Company, Zydus Wellness, Hermes Sweeteners, Merisant Worldwide, Herbevodia and Stevia Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alternative Sweetener manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alternative Sweetener Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alternative Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low-intensity Sweetener (LIS)
- High-intensity Sweetener (HIS)
Global Alternative Sweetener Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alternative Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Beverages
- Food
Global Alternative Sweetener Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alternative Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alternative Sweetener revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alternative Sweetener revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alternative Sweetener sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Alternative Sweetener sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GLG Life Tech Corp.
- Cargill Incorporated
- Naturex
- Pure Circle Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Zydus Wellness
- Hermes Sweeteners
- Merisant Worldwide
- Herbevodia
- Stevia Corporation
- Imperial Sugar Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alternative Sweetener Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alternative Sweetener Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alternative Sweetener Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alternative Sweetener Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alternative Sweetener Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alternative Sweetener Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alternative Sweetener Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alternative Sweetener Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alternative Sweetener Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alternative Sweetener Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alternative Sweetener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alternative Sweetener Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alternative Sweetener Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternative Sweetener Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alternative Sweetener Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternative Sweetener Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/