Electric Capacitor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Capacitor in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Electric Capacitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Electric Capacitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Electric Capacitor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Capacitor market was valued at 28590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Capacitor include ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Nissin Electric, China XD, Siyuan, Guilin Power Capacitor, Electronicon and GE Grid Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Capacitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Capacitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Capacitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • High Voltage
  • Low Voltage

Global Electric Capacitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Capacitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Resident
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Global Electric Capacitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Capacitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Electric Capacitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Electric Capacitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Electric Capacitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Electric Capacitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • ABB
  • Schneider Electric
  • Eaton
  • Nissin Electric
  • China XD
  • Siyuan
  • Guilin Power Capacitor
  • Electronicon
  • GE Grid Solutions
  • Herong Electric
  • New Northeast Electric
  • Vishay
  • L&T
  • LIFASA
  • Panasonic Electronic Components
  • Taiyo yuden
  • Murata
  • TDK(EPCOS)
  • American Technical Ceramics Corporation
  • Payton
  • Hitachi AIC
  • Deki Electronics
  • Illinois Capacitor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Capacitor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Capacitor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Capacitor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Capacitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Capacitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Capacitor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Capacitor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Capacitor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Capacitor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Capacitor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Capacitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Capacitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Capacitor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Capacitor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Capacitor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Capacitor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Electric Double Layer Capacitor Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Electric Capacitor Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

