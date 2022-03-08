Aluminum Cans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aluminum Cans market was valued at 227180 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 360160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Cans include Ball Corporation, ORG Packaging, Shengxing Group, Toyo Seikan Co., Crown, Ball Corporation, Amcor, CPMC and Great China Metal Industry Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Cans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Cans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Cans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50mm

50-100mm

Above 100mm

Global Aluminum Cans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Cans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Global Aluminum Cans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Cans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Cans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Cans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Cans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aluminum Cans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ball Corporation

ORG Packaging

Shengxing Group

Toyo Seikan Co.

Crown

Amcor

CPMC

Great China Metal Industry Company

Ball

EXAL.

