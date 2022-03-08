Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A class-D amplifier is an electronic amplifier in which the amplifying devices (transistors, usually MOSFETs) operate as electronic switches, and not as linear gain devices as in other amplifiers. They operate by rapidly switching back and forth between the supply rails, being fed by a modulator using pulse width, pulse density, or related techniques to encode the audio input into a pulse train. The audio escapes through a simple low-pass filter into the loudspeaker. The high-frequency pulses are blocked. Since the pairs of output transistors are never conducting at the same time, there is no other path for current flow apart from the low-pass filter/loudspeaker. For this reason, efficiency can exceed 90%.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers in global, including the following market information:

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-classd-audio-power-amplifiers-forecast-2022-2028-430

The global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mono-Channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers include STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Cirrus Logic, Maxim Integrated, Silicon Labs and Qualcomm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mono-Channel

2-Channel

4-Channel

6-Channel

Others

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphones

Television Sets

Home Audio Systems

Desktops and Laptops

Tablets

Automotive

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

Cirrus Logic

Maxim Integrated

Silicon Labs

Qualcomm

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

Icepower A/S

Dialog Semiconductor

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Renesas Electronics

Monolithic Power Systems

Tempo Semiconductor

Nuvoton Technology

Dioo Microcircuits

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-classd-audio-power-amplifiers-forecast-2022-2028-430

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Sales Market Report 2021

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Research Report 2021

Global Class-D Audio Power Amplifiers Market Research Report 2020