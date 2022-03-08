USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of USB 3.1 Flash Drive in global, including the following market information:

Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five USB 3.1 Flash Drive companies in 2021 (%)

The global USB 3.1 Flash Drive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 4 GB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of USB 3.1 Flash Drive include Kingston, SanDisk, ADATA Technology, Transcend Information, Teclast, Toshiba, PNY, HP and Verbatim Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the USB 3.1 Flash Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 4 GB

4 GB to 16 GB

16 GB to 64 GB

128 GB

256 GB and Above

Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Personal Use

Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies USB 3.1 Flash Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies USB 3.1 Flash Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies USB 3.1 Flash Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies USB 3.1 Flash Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingston

SanDisk

ADATA Technology

Transcend Information

Teclast

Toshiba

PNY

HP

Verbatim Corporation

Corsair Components

Emtec

Gigastone Corporation

Micron

Patriot Memory LLC

Kanguru Solutions

Samsung Group

Sony

Apricorn

Integral Memory

Axiom Memory Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top USB 3.1 Flash Drive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 USB 3.1 Flash Drive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers USB 3.1 Flash Drive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 USB 3.1 Flash Drive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 USB 3.1 Flash Drive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 USB 3.1 Flash Drive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

