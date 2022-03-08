Aluminum Sulfide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Aluminum Sulfide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Sulfide include BASF AG, Buckman Laboratories, Arkema SA and AkzoNobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Sulfide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Sulfide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solid
- Powder
Global Aluminum Sulfide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Water Treatment
- Paper and Pulp
- Oil and Gas
- Food and Beverage
Global Aluminum Sulfide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminum Sulfide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminum Sulfide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminum Sulfide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Aluminum Sulfide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF AG
- Buckman Laboratories
- Arkema SA
- AkzoNobel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Sulfide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Sulfide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Sulfide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Sulfide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Sulfide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Sulfide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Sulfide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Sulfide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Sulfide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Sulfide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Sulfide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Sulfide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Sulfide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sulfide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Sulfide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sulfide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminum Sulfide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
