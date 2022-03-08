Antifouling Paints & Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Antifouling Paints & Coating market was valued at 9572.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Self-polishing Copolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antifouling Paints & Coating include The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings, PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd, Jotun, Kop-Coat Marine Group, Akzo Nobel N.V. and Advance Marine Coatings AS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antifouling Paints & Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Self-polishing Copolymer

Copper-based Antifouling paints & coatings

Hybri

Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shipping Vessels

Fishing Boats

Drilling Rigs & Production platforms

Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antifouling Paints & Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antifouling Paints & Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antifouling Paints & Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Antifouling Paints & Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings

PPG Industries Inc.

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co.

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

Jotun

Kop-Coat Marine Group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Advance Marine Coatings AS

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others.

Hempel A/S

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antifouling Paints & Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antifouling Paints & Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antifouling Paints & Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antifouling Paints & Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antifouling Paints & Coating Companies

